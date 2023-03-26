Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 157,997 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 145,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

