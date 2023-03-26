Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

