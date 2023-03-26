Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Trimmed by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.09. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

