Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.80. The company has a market cap of $271.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

