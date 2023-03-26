Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Stake Lessened by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,557,000.

BATS VFQY opened at $104.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $197.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

