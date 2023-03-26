Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

