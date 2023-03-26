Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
VTV stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,879. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
