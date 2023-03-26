VIBE (VIBE) One Day Volume Hits $28.84

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. VIBE has a total market cap of $489,134.02 and $28.84 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.