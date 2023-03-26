VirtualMeta Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $33,705.50 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00331383 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,221.34 or 0.25920455 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010124 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00341252 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,065.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

