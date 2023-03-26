Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.59 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $97.50 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00012890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018304 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00199686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,821.63 or 0.99984282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.52048245 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,635,811.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.