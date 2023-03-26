Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBX shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

