Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mar 26th, 2023

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Wallbox Stock Down 5.9 %

WBX opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wallbox during the first quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Wallbox by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 253,038 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Wallbox by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wallbox

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

