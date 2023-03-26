Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

