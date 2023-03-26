Waters (NYSE:WAT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $354.00.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $299.96 on Wednesday. Waters has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.34 and a 200 day moving average of $317.08.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Waters by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 5.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

