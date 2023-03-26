WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at C$4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.56 and a 1 year high of C$5.64.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

