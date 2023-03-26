Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

