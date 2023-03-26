Wells Fargo & Company Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $230.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.64. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.