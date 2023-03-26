Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stake Cut by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $47,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $226.22 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.23.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

