Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $3,664.43 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

