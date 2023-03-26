Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 26,046 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after acquiring an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.47. 10,299,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,086,286. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

