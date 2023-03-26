WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $150.31

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. WOW-token has a market cap of $284.97 million and $150.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.96 or 0.01188106 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009426 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.64 or 0.01513653 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019617 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02848424 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $172.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.