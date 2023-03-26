Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ (XENE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.70.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

Insider Activity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,611 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,194.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.