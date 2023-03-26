XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPS opened at GBX 155 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 114.50 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 168 ($2.06). The company has a market cap of £321.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,214.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.