Zacks Research Comments on Pentair plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Pentair Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PNR. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

PNR stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.