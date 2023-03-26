Zambesigold Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001733 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $52.88 million and approximately $115,464.46 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

