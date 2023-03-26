Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Cap of $592.86 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $36.31 or 0.00129698 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $592.86 million and $21.19 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00055568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

