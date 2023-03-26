Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $343.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zumiez by 54.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,464,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 513,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $3,939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 134.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $3,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

