ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.

