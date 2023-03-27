0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.44 million and $122,726.92 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

