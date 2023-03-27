1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 117,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 608,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $718.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.