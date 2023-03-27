1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 117,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 608,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 4.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $718.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.04 and a beta of 1.64.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
