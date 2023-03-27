1,021 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $473.72. The company had a trading volume of 323,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,474. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.69 and a 200 day moving average of $460.21.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
