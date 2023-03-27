14,289 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Acquired by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.04. 112,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,247. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

