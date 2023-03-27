154,450 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 566.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 798,563 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 614,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 145,719 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.91. 247,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

