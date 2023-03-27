16,547 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,102,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,948,434. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $528.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

