2,352 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.93. 4,001,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,906,109. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.