23,960 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Bought by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,870,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMR stock remained flat at $23.79 during trading on Monday. 10,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,812. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

