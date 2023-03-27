327,652 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 327,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

EFV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.49. 2,688,967 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

