3,445 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

AFL traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $63.35. 225,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

