3,839 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,839 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 36.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 92,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMR shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $150.52. The stock had a trading volume of 83,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,952. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $103.90 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.07.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.56 by ($2.19). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $823.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

