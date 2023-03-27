3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,151,000 after buying an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

MMM traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 552,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

