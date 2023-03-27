42-coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $32,501.16 or 1.20016163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 42-coin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00327483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020788 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000645 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000224 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.