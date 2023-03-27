5,328 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $36.70. 715,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,008. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

