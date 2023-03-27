57,600 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.
Blackstone Stock Performance
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.