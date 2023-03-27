8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Shares of EGHT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $442.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 37,199 shares of company stock valued at $179,781 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,899,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

