AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CFO Sean M. Gillen Sells 20,250 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,094,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAR Price Performance

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.80. 62,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 327,482 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,435,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after buying an additional 326,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.