Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 91,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $99.28 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

