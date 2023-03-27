ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 48% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.92 million and $1,861.07 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00029246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00198327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,072.07 or 0.99876237 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001914 USD and is down -40.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,816.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

