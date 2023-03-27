Abeille Asset Management SA Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,353 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $34,605,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 163.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $328.17. 4,758,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.