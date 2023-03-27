Abeille Asset Management SA Has $28.47 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Abeille Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,118 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Stock Down 0.6 %

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,679,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,949. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.