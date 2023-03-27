Abeille Asset Management SA Lowers Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Abeille Asset Management SA cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,828,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,435,000 after acquiring an additional 341,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,217 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 817,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,931. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Wolfe Research lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

